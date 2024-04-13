G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $112.85 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00018985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

