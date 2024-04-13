Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Trading Down 3.6 %

GLXZ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.14. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

