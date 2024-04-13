Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SELF remained flat at $4.24 during trading hours on Friday. 15,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,420. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

