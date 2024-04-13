Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 63.1% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365,147 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,651,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 219,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

BOTZ stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 834,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

