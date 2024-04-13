Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.14. 1,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

