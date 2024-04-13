Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 1,422,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WPC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

