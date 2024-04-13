Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

