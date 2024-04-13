Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the March 15th total of 123,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grom Social Enterprises by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GROM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 142,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,676. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

