GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 2.5 %

GTBP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. GT Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $730,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 587.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

