Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,855,200 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the March 15th total of 2,740,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,184.0 days.
Haier Smart Home Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRSHF remained flat at $3.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.30.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
