Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,855,200 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the March 15th total of 2,740,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,184.0 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRSHF remained flat at $3.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.30.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

