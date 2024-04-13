Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in March

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HUMRF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,443. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

