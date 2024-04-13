Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 252.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDBA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $444,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

