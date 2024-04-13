Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 825,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,936. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

