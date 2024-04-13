Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 919,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.