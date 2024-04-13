Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Up 22.1% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
