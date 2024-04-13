Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 20.2% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 208.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,917,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. 11,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.