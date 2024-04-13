Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 87.9% in March

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IQI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. 89,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $9.88.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
