Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Boosted by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 219.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after buying an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 73,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,926,000 after buying an additional 1,103,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,847,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 1,415,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $79.09.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

