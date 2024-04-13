InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Down 29.8% in March

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. 91,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,502,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,472.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 214,939 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

