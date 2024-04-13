IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.6 %

IQV traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.23. 932,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,724. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average of $220.60.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

