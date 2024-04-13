iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,033,597 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

