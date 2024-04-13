iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.62. 1,365,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.80. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

