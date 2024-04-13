iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Simplicity Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,622,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $193.55. 221,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,712. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $136.24 and a 1-year high of $197.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average is $176.23.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

