iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IJS stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 263,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

