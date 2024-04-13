iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. 20,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $47.38.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

