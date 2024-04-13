JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 817,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $44,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $56.20. 4,545,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

