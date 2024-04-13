Kava Trading 32.9% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $676.25 million and approximately $48.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

