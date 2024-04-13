KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Up 72.7% in March

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KNKZF remained flat at C$50.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of C$50.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.65.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
