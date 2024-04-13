Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 85.3% in March

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,679. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

