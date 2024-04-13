Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 85.3% in March

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kyocera Stock Performance
Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,679. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.35.
Kyocera Company Profile
