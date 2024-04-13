Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Leon's Furniture Price Performance

OTCMKTS LEFUF remained flat at $16.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

