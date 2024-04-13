Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Leon’s Furniture Price Performance
OTCMKTS LEFUF remained flat at $16.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $16.95.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leon’s Furniture
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.