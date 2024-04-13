Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.51. 854,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,245. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lovesac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Stories

