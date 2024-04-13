Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Materion comprises approximately 2.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.59% of Materion worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 109,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,218. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

