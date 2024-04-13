MetFi (METFI) Price Hits $1.33

MetFi (METFI) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $151.63 million and approximately $186,298.45 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetFi token can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.44616603 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $211,214.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

