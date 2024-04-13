MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 81.6% in March

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CXH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. 5,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,096. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

