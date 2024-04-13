Moneywise Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 18.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,363,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 391,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

