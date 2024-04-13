Moneywise Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.83% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $6,012,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,616,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 183,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $559,000.

Shares of HDMV stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $28.17. 1,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

