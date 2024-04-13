Moneywise Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF comprises 5.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 2.46% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 57,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

