Moneywise Inc. Purchases 16,688 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 1,949,385 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.