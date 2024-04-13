My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Volume Hits $77,223.35

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $77,223.35 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

