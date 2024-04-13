Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 22,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $604,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 24,342,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,808,555. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

