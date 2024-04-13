Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 301,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,719,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,286. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

