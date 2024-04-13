Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 2,091 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,675,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,602. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

