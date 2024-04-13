Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. 829,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.