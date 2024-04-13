Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,098 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after buying an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after buying an additional 529,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 300,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 262,536 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 231,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,098. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

