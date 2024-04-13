Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 11.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $90,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. 9,033,597 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

