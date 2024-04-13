Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $26.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $26,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,081.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,683 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

