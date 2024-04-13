Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. 115,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,540. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.