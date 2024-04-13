Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,817,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,392,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

RSPU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. 11,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

