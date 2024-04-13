Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,343 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,982 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 681,208 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,159. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

