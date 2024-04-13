Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

